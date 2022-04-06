Three, Two, One, Liftoff!
Everything You Need to Know About the First Private Mission to the ISS
The Lede
The Ax-1 crew, which includes a retired NASA astronaut, will climb aboard a Crew Dragon capsule on April 8 and blast off at 11:17 a.m. EST atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Should all go as planned, the mission, managed by Houston-based Axiom Space, will serve as yet another important milestone in the ongoing privatization of space. Here’s what you need to know ahead of this historic launch.
Key Details
- Ax-1's four crew members—all of whom are private citizens—will spend time aboard the International Space Station.
- Axiom describes Ax-1 as a “precursor” private astronaut mission... as it looks ahead to the construction of its private orbital outpost.
- But the crew won’t have time to waste, as it plans on doing 25 different experiments in just 100 hours on the ISS.
