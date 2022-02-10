Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Climate Ghost Town

Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com

Drought Exposes an Underwater 'Ghost' Village in Spain
A reservoir in Spain has plunged to historically low levels, revealing a modern-day Atlantis.

The Lede

“It’s as if I’m watching a movie. I have a feeling of sadness,” 65-year-old Maximino Perez Romero, who lives in the city of A Coruña, told Reuters. “My feeling is that this is what will happen over the years due to drought and all that, with climate change.”

Key Details

  • In Spain, a modern-day Atlantis has become visible—and it’s a particularly depressing sign of climate change.
  • In 1992, the Spanish village of Aceredo, located in the northwestern region of the country on the border with Portugal, was flooded to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir.
  • The reservoir is at only 15% capacity, making water levels so low that the entire abandoned town is exposed.

Additional submission from Gizmodo: