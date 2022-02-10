Climate Ghost Town
Drought Exposes an Underwater 'Ghost' Village in Spain
“It’s as if I’m watching a movie. I have a feeling of sadness,” 65-year-old Maximino Perez Romero, who lives in the city of A Coruña, told Reuters. “My feeling is that this is what will happen over the years due to drought and all that, with climate change.”
- In Spain, a modern-day Atlantis has become visible—and it’s a particularly depressing sign of climate change.
- In 1992, the Spanish village of Aceredo, located in the northwestern region of the country on the border with Portugal, was flooded to create the Alto Lindoso reservoir.
- The reservoir is at only 15% capacity, making water levels so low that the entire abandoned town is exposed.
