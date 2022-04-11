Reality Is Strange Sometimes...
Does Jussie Smollett Think 'Empire' Is Real Life?
The Lede
On Empire, Jussie Smollett played Jamal Lyon, the talented son of a family of music moguls. When the going got tough, Jamal often expressed his feelings via primetime-basic but still decidedly catchy pop-R&B tunes which works for a fictional character. Jussie Smollett, however, is a real person who was recently convicted on five felony counts of filing false police reports—which makes his decision to publicly work out his feelings via song a whole lot weirder.
Key Details
- In the song, Smollett cast himself one of the many real-life victims of law enforcement misdeeds.
- Smollett also added that “100% of the profits” from the song will be donated to organizations including the Rainbow Push Coalition and the Illinois Innocence Project.
- His Instagram bio notes that the account is “currently run by the Smollett family”—which means that, for some reason, someone other than Jussie himself presumably signed off on this whole thing.
