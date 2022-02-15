Two Birds With One Stone?
California Will Stick Solar Panels Over Canals to Fight Two Disasters at Once
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
A water and electric utility in central California will install a first-of-its-kind network of solar panels on water canals. Turlock Irrigation District (TID) has secured a $20 million grant from the state to pursue the first-in-the-nation project, which could serve a beneficial double whammy: create renewable energy and save some water in the process.
Key Details
- A lot of water in California wends its way through the state’s 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) of open delivery canals.
- This project would only cover two small segments of canals in Stanislaus County outside of Modesto.
- “A lot of water gets evaporated just because we don’t put a lid on it.”
