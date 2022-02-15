Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Two Birds With One Stone?

Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com

California Will Stick Solar Panels Over Canals to Fight Two Disasters at Once
A creative new project could be a great idea for the parched state.

The Lede

A water and electric utility in central California will install a first-of-its-kind network of solar panels on water canals. Turlock Irrigation District (TID) has secured a $20 million grant from the state to pursue the first-in-the-nation project, which could serve a beneficial double whammy: create renewable energy and save some water in the process.

Key Details

  • A lot of water in California wends its way through the state’s 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) of open delivery canals.
  • This project would only cover two small segments of canals in Stanislaus County outside of Modesto.
  • “A lot of water gets evaporated just because we don’t put a lid on it.”

Additional submission from Gizmodo: