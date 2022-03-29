That's One Spicy Wing!
Buffalo Wild Wings Is Not Worth Prison Time
The Lede
In today’s news, it’s apparently pretty easy to catch members of a fringe group of angry white men bent on kidnapping a public official. All you have to do is promise them beer and chicken wings, and they’ll come a-calling. That’s how the FBI managed to arrest the individuals accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Newsweek reports. This story has everything: wings, beer, and an undercover informant dubbed “Big Dan.”
Key Details
- With the help of an undercover informant known as Big Dan, the FBI was able to lure the would-be kidnappers with the promise of Buffalo Wild Wings and beer.
- The men showed up, eager to get their greedy paws on some sweet wings, and found themselves in handcuffs.
- Imagine their dismay when they realized that they had been lured with lackluster chicken wings.
