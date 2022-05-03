Not Your Average Dog
Boston Dynamics' Robot Dog Spot Now Sees the World in Color, Has 5G and Uses a Fancy New Controller
The Lede
Almost two years after it officially went on sale in the U.S. for “commercial and industrial use,” Boston Dynamic’s robotic quadruped Spot is getting some upgrades that are mostly designed to improve the user experience for those behind the robot’s controls, but also has a lot more features that makes it a lot smarter.
Key Details
- With the latest upgrade, the five stereo cameras around Spot’s body, used to map its surroundings in 3D, now capture full color along with improved depth data and sharper images.
- What makes Spot particularly useful for industrial and scientific applications is its design, which can accommodate custom payloads on its back.
- Boston Dynamics is also introducing a new way to improve wireless communications with Spot in areas with poor connectivity!
