Live From Outer Space...

Big Rocket Energy: Pete Davidson Scores Free Seat on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Flight
Like William Shatner before him, Davidson won’t have to pay for his seat to the edge of space.

The Lede

A crew of six, including Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live, will attempt to venture past the Kármán line on March 23 aboard a Blue Origin rocket. The comedian and actor will travel to space with Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and George Nield. Designated NS-20, the Blue Origin mission will be the fourth human flight for the Jeff Bezos-led company. The crew is set to launch from Launch Site One in west Texas on March 23 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Key Details

  • Like William Shatner last year, Davidson “is an honorary guest,” a Blue Origin spokesperson told me in an email.
  • Davidson, a cast member of Saturday Night Live, starred in the 2020 semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island.
  • Fingers crossed that the mission goes well, and that Davidson—unlike Bezos—won’t be equipped with a spacesuit that doesn’t fit his crotch.

