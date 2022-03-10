Live From Outer Space...
Big Rocket Energy: Pete Davidson Scores Free Seat on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Flight
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
A crew of six, including Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live, will attempt to venture past the Kármán line on March 23 aboard a Blue Origin rocket. The comedian and actor will travel to space with Marty Allen, Sharon and Marc Hagle, Jim Kitchen, and George Nield. Designated NS-20, the Blue Origin mission will be the fourth human flight for the Jeff Bezos-led company. The crew is set to launch from Launch Site One in west Texas on March 23 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.
Key Details
- Like William Shatner last year, Davidson “is an honorary guest,” a Blue Origin spokesperson told me in an email.
- Davidson, a cast member of Saturday Night Live, starred in the 2020 semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island.
- Fingers crossed that the mission goes well, and that Davidson—unlike Bezos—won’t be equipped with a spacesuit that doesn’t fit his crotch.