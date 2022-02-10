Into The Virtual Universe
Apple's AR/VR Headsets Might Run on a New 'realityOS'
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
Key Details
- Software developers have unearthed references to “realityOS” in App Store upload logs
- We should proceed with caution here because Troughton-Smith warns that this could be the “remnant of somebody’s pull request from a fake account.”
- The AR/VR headset will primarily be marketed toward gamers
