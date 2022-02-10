Trending
Apple's AR/VR Headsets Might Run on a New 'realityOS'
New hardware may require a new software platform, code hints.

Key Details

  • Software developers have unearthed references to “realityOS” in App Store upload logs
  • We should proceed with caution here because Troughton-Smith warns that this could be the “remnant of somebody’s pull request from a fake account.”
  • The AR/VR headset will primarily be marketed toward gamers

