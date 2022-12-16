probing outer space
An Audacious Plan to Study a 'Pristine' Comet Is Taking Shape
The Lede
The European Space Agency announced yesterday that it had signed a contract with private space company OHB to build the Comet Interceptor, a spacecraft to study a yet-to-be identified pristine comet from the Oort cloud, due for launch in 2029.
Key Details
- The partnership between ESA and OHB’s Italian arm will bring Comet Interceptor to life.
- The spacecraft will eventually work some 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth at Lagrange point 2, which is behind our planet as viewed from the Sun (fun fact: the recently deployed Webb Telescope is currently working at L2).
- Once there it will lie in wait as astronomers search for a suitable target, at which time it will be dispatched and sent on an exploratory mission.