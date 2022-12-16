Popular
probing outer space

Gizmodo
Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
An Audacious Plan to Study a 'Pristine' Comet Is Taking Shape
Called the Comet Interceptor, the European probe will travel 930,000 miles from Earth and assume a holding position until astronomers find a suitable target.
The Lede

The European Space Agency announced yesterday that it had signed a contract with private space company OHB to build the Comet Interceptor, a spacecraft to study a yet-to-be identified pristine comet from the Oort cloud, due for launch in 2029.

Key Details

  • The partnership between ESA and OHB’s Italian arm will bring Comet Interceptor to life.
  • The spacecraft will eventually work some 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth at Lagrange point 2, which is behind our planet as viewed from the Sun (fun fact: the recently deployed Webb Telescope is currently working at L2).
  • Once there it will lie in wait as astronomers search for a suitable target, at which time it will be dispatched and sent on an exploratory mission.

Comments

