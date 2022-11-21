Popular
a fungus among us

A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.
A study suggests histoplasma is now found in nearly every state, but many doctors aren't looking out for it.
An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests.

Key Details

  • The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly.
  • The CDC claims that histoplasma, or histo, is found in the soil of central and eastern U.S. states, primarily in Ohio and the Mississippi River valleys.
  • But that assumption is based on research from the 1950s and 1960s, says the team behind a new paper published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

