A Soil Fungus That Causes Lung Infections Is Spreading Across the U.S.
The Lede
An illness-causing fungus known as histoplasma is in the soil of nearly all U.S. states, a new study suggests.
Key Details
- The researchers behind the work say doctors may be relying on outdated risk maps and therefore missing diagnoses of the infections, which can sometimes be deadly.
- The CDC claims that histoplasma, or histo, is found in the soil of central and eastern U.S. states, primarily in Ohio and the Mississippi River valleys.
- But that assumption is based on research from the 1950s and 1960s, says the team behind a new paper published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.