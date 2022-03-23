Stop Sperm Without The Snip
A Birth Control Pill for Men Could Start Human Trials This Year
Submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
Scientists are still racing to create the first male contraceptive that isn’t a condom or surgery. In new preliminary research, a team says they’ve developed a non-hormonal form of male birth control, one that kept lab mice sterile for four to six weeks with seemingly no side effects. Early human trials of the pill are expected to begin by the end of the year.
Key Details
- The proposed contraceptive is the product of researchers at the University of Minnesota.
- “Since men do not have to suffer the consequences of pregnancy, the threshold for side effects from birth control pills is rather low.”
- “This all looks promising so far. But clinical trials are the definitive test for the safety of any drug candidate.”