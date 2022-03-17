You Gotta Watch This!
50 of the Best Cult Classic Movies Released This Century
The Lede
What defines a “cult classic” film? Unfortunately, there exists no cohesive, comprehensive, widely recognized definition that can be used to classify a film as either undeniably cult, or undeniably not. It’s all far too slippery.
Key Details
- Gauging the cult appeal of Eraserhead, Rocky Horror, or Dark Star is relatively easy; with decades of eyes on those movies, opinions are relatively settled.
- These 50 new cult classics movies fall into one or more of those categories, and all of them are worth a second look.