Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

You Gotta Watch This!

Submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com

50 of the Best Cult Classic Movies Released This Century
If you've ever shouted "Oh hi, Mark!" for no good reason, you know what we're talking about.

The Lede

What defines a “cult classic” film? Unfortunately, there exists no cohesive, comprehensive, widely recognized definition that can be used to classify a film as either undeniably cult, or undeniably not. It’s all far too slippery.

Key Details

  • Gauging the cult appeal of Eraserhead, Rocky Horror, or Dark Star is relatively easy; with decades of eyes on those movies, opinions are relatively settled.
  • These 50 new cult classics movies fall into one or more of those categories, and all of them are worth a second look.

Additional submission from Gizmodo: