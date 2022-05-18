The more you know
100 Things You Didn't Know About the 100 Most-Streamed Songs on Spotify
949 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via lifehacker.com
The Lede
Half the fun of being a music fan is gathering facts about the songs you love, and even if you have super niche music tastes, several—if not many—of your favorite songs are everybody else’s favorite songs. With that in mind, we’re going to look at the 100 most streamed-songs on Spotify and share one interesting fact or tidbit that you might not have known.
Key Details
- “Lose Yourself” won the 2003 Academy Award for Best original song, but Eminem didn’t perform it at the ceremony, nor was he there to accept the award.
- The female vocals on “One Dance” are sampled from Paleface’s “Do You Mind.”
- About The Watermelon Song, Harry Styles said "“This song is about…. It doesn’t really matter what it’s about. It’s about, uh, the sweetness of life. It’s also about the female orgasm.”
