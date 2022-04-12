A Major Pain
One In Seven People Have A Headache Right Now
289 reads | submitted by Gizmodo via gizmodo.com
The Lede
About half of the world’s population suffers from headaches and migraines annually, new research this week has found, while roughly one in every seven people have a headache on any given day. The findings might suggest that migraines in particular have become more common over time, but the authors caution that the data isn’t clear enough to know for sure.
Key Details
- The study, published Tuesday in The Journal of Headache and Pain, is an update to a paper by the same team published in 2007.
- “What is clear is that overall, headache disorders are highly prevalent worldwide and can be a high burden.”
- “It may also be of interest in [the] future to analyze the different causes of headaches that varied across groups to target prevention and treatment more effectively.”
