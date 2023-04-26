Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

THE TEARS FLOW

IGN Played Hours Of 'Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom,' Is It As Good As We Hoped?

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
IGN Played Hours Of 'Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom,' Is It As Good As We Hoped?
Some outlets have had the opportunity to play a chunk of the most anticipated game of 2023. The hype seems like it's probably justified.
·
·
·

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.


"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" releases on May 12 for Nintendo Switch.

Via IGN.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Gaming Stories