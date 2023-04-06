Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via kotaku.com
'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Multiplayer Mod Out Now
If you're willing to get your hands dirty modifying Switch games, you can now play with your friends in "Breath of the Wild."
The Lede

While the original mod was first shown off last year, members of the "Point Crew" Discord server can now access the multiplayer mod for themselves. Of course, none of this is Nintendo-approved, so don't be surprised if this gets shut down by overzealous lawyers.

Key Details

  • The mod's release was announced this week on Twitter (embedded below), and has since started to spread widely to outlets like Kotaku. Often, that serves as the Bat Signal for the lawyers to come in.
  • You can't easily download the mod from a regular website, you'll need to join their Discord chat server if you want the goods.
  • If you're going to try it yourself, know going in that this is hacked together, and may not work as intended.

