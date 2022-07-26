'Xenoblade Chronicles 3' Reviews: It Might Be The Best JRPG On The Switch

Over at OpenCritic, over 40 reviews have averaged out to a "Mighty" score of 86/100. Compared to the 83/100 average score for the previous installment, that's just about what we'd expect to see.

In their five star review on VCG, Matthew Castle had this to say:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 delivers a massive world, and more than enough story and character to fill it, combined with the series’ most reactive combat system to date. While certainly a monster commitment, Aionios is an incredible place to live for a month or two.

Travis Northup's 8/10 IGN review is mostly positive, but it does have some concern with the sheer amount of systems:

The drawback is that with so many new mechanics and all the complexity of everything Xenoblade Chronicles 3 juggles, you’ll quite frequently be interrupted to read through tutorial cards – and when I say “frequently” I mean those will keep coming at you quite literally until the very end… and even beyond the credits.

Jess Reyes gave it a 4/5 at Digital Trends with massive praise for the characters and story:

If I were grading Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on story alone, it would be a 10 out of 10. If you get emotionally attached to characters, especially passionate ones who don’t want to hurt people and are just trying their best, then it’s a must-play. You just have to be ready for an action RPG that isn’t always the picture of elegance — and be prepared to live with those quirks through a long, long adventure.

Twinfinite's Omar Banat scored the game a whopping 4.5/5, and makes no bones about the recommendation:

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an absolute must-buy for Switch owners who are looking to pick up their next game. No matter if you’re a longtime fan of the franchise or a first-timer, this game is one of the best RPGs on the Switch that can easily last hundreds of hours for players who never want to leave the world of Aionios.

"Xenoblade Chronicles 3" releases for Nintendo Switch on July 29.