Is 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' A Worthwhile Soulslike? Here's What The Critics Say

"Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" takes the gameplay formula we've come to expect from games like "Dark Souls," and slaps us in the Three Kingdoms setting that millions of people have come to love.

Team Ninja, "Wo Long's" development team, have previously delved into this genre with "Nioh" and "Final Fantasy Origin" with mixed success, but early reviews seem to put this somewhere between their highs and lows.

With over 60 reviews counted at OpenCritic, "Wo Long" currently has a "Strong" average score of 83/100. Not quite as high as "Nioh's" 88/100, but quite a bit above "Final Fantasy Origin's" 72/100.

In IGN's 8/10 review, Mitchell Saltzman speaks very highly of the combat:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s combat plays very differently from Team Ninja’s own Nioh games – more in the mold of Sekiro than Dark Souls – and yet it manages to excel and falter in just about the same areas. When it comes to the clashing of melee weapons, Wo Long is among the best in the genre, full stop. Its action is fast and thrilling, the options for taking down its ferocious enemies are many and immensely rewarding to master, and its deflection-heavy combat is one of the most satisfying since Sekiro.

Meanwhile, Elijah Gonzalez at Game Informer has some critiques on the game's length and variety, but still ended up giving it an 8.75/10:

Unfortunately, there are a couple of noticeable drawbacks. Most glaringly, it strains against its long runtime in its last half, resulting in some tedium and stretches that aren’t challenging enough. There are too few unique enemies for an experience based around memorizing patterns, making it feel like a rhythm game that repeats the same songs too often.

In Polygon's unscored review, Khee Hoon Chan makes it clear that the learning curve is extremely steep, but the results are worth the effort:

Surviving the calamities of Wo Long requires nearly obsessive hours of practice. But what comes after is the exhilaration of being able to deftly execute hordes of enemies and demons alike with merely a reflexive twitch of your well-honed limbs. With its intricate combat system and an equally evocative setting, Wo Long is a journey worth embarking on — even if it means devoting three more hours to your next boss fight.

Levi Winslow wrote Kotaku's unscored review, and they found the gameplay systems to serve the overarching narrative well:

It’s these moments that feel like familiar territory for Soulslike players, those who associate grueling difficulty with the genre. And they are very challenging skirmishes that demand attention, skill, and patience, lest you get clapped in one hit. But again, thanks to the morale ranking system and summoning reinforcements, these engagements aren’t as insurmountable as they may first appear. The enemy might be obsessed with power, but strong friendships can’t be easily broken. That’s the penultimate lesson I took away from Wo Long.

Of course, not every review is quite so positive though. James Troughton at The Gamer has some pretty harsh words in their 2.5/5 review:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is, at best, a serviceable Souls-like. If you enjoy Nioh and Sekiro, it’s a fun bit of filler, but it’s derivative and bloated, serving as a highlight reel of previous Souls-likes while missing the point of what made its inspirations, and even predecessors, unique to begin with.

All said, this is a competent Soulslike with a revered setting and a heck of a pedigree. If you've liked other games in the genre, there's probably something here for you to enjoy — even if you're just passing the time until the next major release.

"Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" launches on Friday, March 3 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC — including day-of Game Pass access.

