MISSED POTENTIAL

Will 'Deliver Us Mars' Make Us Want To Head To The Red Planet?

Grant Brunner
Will 'Deliver Us Mars' Make Us Want To Head To The Red Planet?
Exploring Mars is neat and all, but this game comes with a lot of additional baggage.
Check out Leana Hafer's full 6/10 review on IGN:

Even when it’s running smoothly, frustrating climbing and platforming mechanics are just a chore to get through so that you can reach the more clever puzzles and rewarding exploration that break up the annoyances with moments of wonder and satisfaction. But I could never shake the feeling that Deliver Us Mars simply bit off more dehydrated astronaut food than it could chew.

