MISSED POTENTIAL
Will 'Deliver Us Mars' Make Us Want To Head To The Red Planet?
Check out Leana Hafer's full 6/10 review on IGN:
Even when it’s running smoothly, frustrating climbing and platforming mechanics are just a chore to get through so that you can reach the more clever puzzles and rewarding exploration that break up the annoyances with moments of wonder and satisfaction. But I could never shake the feeling that Deliver Us Mars simply bit off more dehydrated astronaut food than it could chew.