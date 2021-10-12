VERY CROSS ANIMALS
Where To Watch The 'Animal Crossing' Direct
Submitted by Grant Brunner via youtube.com
Additional Thoughts
While we've already seen strong evidence that Brewster is coming to "New Horizons," we don't know too much beyond that. If Nintendo's smart, they'll have a lot more to share with us this week. After all, if friggin' "Mario Party" can get substantial additional content, a game this massive sure as hell deserves it.
This most recent "Animal Crossing" was a godsend during the early pandemic, and we're begging Nintendo for an excuse to jump back in. What do you hope to see announced this Friday?
