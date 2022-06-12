The Last Big not-E3 Show
Watch The Xbox And Bethesda Showcase Here At 1PM ET
The Lede
So, uh, what's coming out? Not "Starfield," certainly. Will Microsoft have anything for the second half of 2022? We'll find out soon.
The Last Big not-E3 Show
