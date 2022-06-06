Popular
Watch Summer Game Fest Live June 9 At 2PM ET

E3 is cancelled for the year (maybe forever), so the closest we're getting is Geoff Keighley's big online extravaganza.

Sony, Microsoft, Square Enix, Valve, Epic Games, 2K Games and more are all partnering with Keighley for what is quickly becoming the replacement for E3 pressers.

