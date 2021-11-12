WHOOPS
This Player Turned Their 'Animal Crossing' Island Into A Hedge Maze — Big Mistake
Submitted by Grant Brunner via kotaku.com
Additional Thoughts
It sounded like a funny idea at the time, but "Animal Crossing" does not play around. Your funny jokes definitely will come back to bite you in the butt.
Additional submission from Grant Brunner:
'Pikmin Bloom' Has Been Downloaded Two Million Times In Two Weeks
"Pikmin Bloom," the latest game from "Pokémon Go" developer Niantic, has been downloaded two million times since its release.
