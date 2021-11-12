Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Grant Brunner via kotaku.com

This Player Turned Their 'Animal Crossing' Island Into A Hedge Maze — Big Mistake
This 'Animal Crossing' fan turned their entire island into a maze, and returned for the big new update to find it almost entirely unworkable.

Additional Thoughts

It sounded like a funny idea at the time, but "Animal Crossing" does not play around. Your funny jokes definitely will come back to bite you in the butt.

Additional submission from Grant Brunner: