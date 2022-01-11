PENNY FOR YOUR THOUGHTS
This Reddit Thread Of Video Games That Are Worth Every Penny Might Send You Down The Rabbit Hole
Submitted by James Crugnale via reddit.com
The Lede
A viral thread asked Redditors about the best games they've played for the best value. What's some of the best money you can spend in gaming?
Key Details
- u/AsterSkotos24 questioned the r/AskReddit community about the games that were worth every penny, and got over 23,000 responses.
- "Minecraft" was one of the most frequently answered games in the thread.
- "The Orange Box" was the top upvoted response in the thread.
Additional Thoughts
The Orange Box
Hades
Worms Armageddon
Factorio
Deep Rock Galactic
Plants vs. Zombies
Left 4 Dead 1 and 2
Kerbal Space Program
Slime Rancher
Subnautica
Hollow Knight
