PENNY FOR YOUR THOUGHTS

Submitted by James Crugnale via reddit.com

This Reddit Thread Of Video Games That Are Worth Every Penny Might Send You Down The Rabbit Hole
Gamers love saving money, and sometimes a few bucks goes on to supply thousands of hours of entertainment.

The Lede

A viral thread asked Redditors about the best games they've played for the best value. What's some of the best money you can spend in gaming?

Key Details

  • u/AsterSkotos24 questioned the r/AskReddit community about the games that were worth every penny, and got over 23,000 responses.
  • "Minecraft" was one of the most frequently answered games in the thread.
  • "The Orange Box" was the top upvoted response in the thread.

Additional Thoughts

The Orange Box

Hades

Worms Armageddon

Factorio

Deep Rock Galactic

Plants vs. Zombies

Left 4 Dead 1 and 2

Kerbal Space Program

Slime Rancher

Subnautica

Hollow Knight

