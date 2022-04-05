The Ten Best Games Of 2022 (So Far)

2022, in the span of three months, is already WORLDS better than last year, both in quality and quantity. The presumptive GOTY contenders have already come out, tons of things that got pushed out of last year have been released, and every console has a kick-ass new game to play. So let’s go through the 10 biggest and best games of the year because it is a doozy so far.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

In Metro GameCentral’s review, “There's still a lot of room for improvement but this is easily the best Pokémon game for several years and a positive new direction that the mainline games would be wise to follow.”

Rated E For Everyone

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

In Zack Zwiezen’s review for Kotaku, he said “A fight against a horde of undead that you hadn’t planned on and might not survive. Escaping a tough enemy using all the parkour moves at your disposal. Barely surviving a nighttime excursion gone wrong and breaking your last good sword in the process. Or just swinging around, looking for the next place to explore but getting too distracted by how much fun it is to move around this place that you just…don’t stop.”

Rated M For Mature

Sifu

In Mack Ashworth’s review for Game Revolution, he said “From the punishingly difficult combat that takes hours to learn and tens of hours to master, to the need to repeat and near-perfect levels to lower your starting age, this fighter can be an absolute slog. However, for those who can grit their teeth through the losses and frustration, you’ll come out smiling on the other side having played one of the best games of the year.”

Rated M For Mature

Horizon Forbidden West

In Sam Loveridge’s review for Games Radar, she said “What [developer] Guerrilla Games has achieved here is nothing short of phenomenal. Story, gameplay, mechanics, and the world itself are all such an improvement on the original game - which in itself is a feat alone.”

Rated M For Mature

Elden Ring

In Daniel Tack’s review for Game Informer, he gave it a perfect score and “Elden Ring represents a truly amazing combination of various game elements that all come together to create something fascinating, special, and unforgettable. Elden Ring isn’t just the best game this year; it’s one of the best games ever made.”

Rated M For Mature

Gran Turismo 7

In Luke Reilly’s review for IGN, he said “Mixing the original GT's trendsetting format with GT Sport's stern but very successful focus on competitive online racing, Gran Turismo 7 makes a few errors but is a potent podium performance from developer Polyphony Digital.”

Rated E For Everyone

Kirby And The Forgotten Land

In Chris Carter’s review for Destructoid, he said “I came in expecting a very serviceable Kirby adventure and got a lot more, but with those same straightforward and effortless virtues that past games have commanded.”

Rated M For Mature

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

In Owen S. Good’s review for Polygon, he said “By not taking its time or its space too seriously, the game leaves the player free to romp, roam, and plunder it likewise. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands thus breathes new, weird life into a franchise that had become terminally rote, and reminds me why guns-meets-Diablo was the perfect obsession so many years ago.”

Rated M For Mature

Ghostwire Tokyo

In Hirun Cryer’s review for VG247, he said “While its leading pair and open world design stumble at times, Ghostwire’s wonderfully weird side stories and engrossing combat, more than pick up any slack and work in harmony with the game's more zany and offbeat elements to create a world that hasn't just got looks, but one hell of a spirit, too.”

Rated M For Mature

