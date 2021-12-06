Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Created by members of the original movie team including Lana Wachowski along with Epic Games and partners, "The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience" is a wild ride into the reality-bending universe of "The Matrix" that features performances by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

We'll learn more details about what this interactive fiction project looks like when it gets fully unveiled at The Game Awards this Thursday.

In the meantime, you can pre-load this "experience" on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.

Last year, we got to see just how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is with a wildly impressive demo video, so expectations are very high for this intriguing promotional release.

In the lead up to "The Matrix: Resurrections" on December 22nd, we're willing to check out just about anything Matrix-adjacent.

