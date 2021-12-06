ENTER THE MATRIX
'The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience' Teaser Trailer
via youtube.com
Additional Thoughts
We'll learn more details about what this interactive fiction project looks like when it gets fully unveiled at The Game Awards this Thursday.
In the meantime, you can pre-load this "experience" on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S.
Last year, we got to see just how powerful Unreal Engine 5 is with a wildly impressive demo video, so expectations are very high for this intriguing promotional release.
In the lead up to "The Matrix: Resurrections" on December 22nd, we're willing to check out just about anything Matrix-adjacent.
