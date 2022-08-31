'The Last Of Us Part I' Has Remade The Original PS3 Game From Scratch For The PS5

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

"The Last Of Us Part I" releases on PS5 on September 2 for $70.

With more than 70 reviews logged, OpenCritic reports an average score of 87/100 for this remake. A lower score than the PS4 remaster (94/100) and the sequel (93/100). It's good, but there are diminishing returns here. If you've already played and replayed it, it's hard to justify yet another time. Maybe when it goes on deep discount.

Luke Reilly reviewed the game for IGN, and ended up giving it a score of 9/10:

A gorgeous and well-honed remake of one of the biggest boppers in the PlayStation pantheon, The Last of Us Part I is the best way to play – or replay – Naughty Dog’s esteemed survival classic. The striking improvements it makes to its completely rebuilt world are complemented by the subtle refinements of its characters’ performances, and while it isn’t retrofitted with every one of the sequel’s best changes, the upgrades to movement and AI make a welcome difference in an already outstanding game.

Nicole Carpenter has this to add in their unscored Polygon review:

In a way, I’m glad I’ve only just now seen The Last of Us through to its conclusion. I can see it outside the trope of violent, sad dads that dominated the milieu when it was released — think BioShock Infinite, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and Grand Theft Auto 5, too. The Last of Us is very much a product of its time, and there’s certainly issues there. But now that I’ve seen how well it’s aged overall, I can really appreciate it — not as a cultural relic or a stepping stone, but as its own grisly, beautiful creation.

At Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez was more tepid with a 3/5:

The Last of Us Part 1 is a remarkable technical achievement that nobody asked for. Yes, the AI has been improved. Yes, the workbenches have the cool upgrade animations from the sequel. Yes, there’s 3D audio. But when you can already play a good enough version of The Last of Us for free with the PlayStation Plus Collection on PS5, why bother? With a hefty price tag and less content than its more than acceptable PS4 counterpart, The Last of Us Part 1 is an entirely unnecessary remake with gorgeous graphics that only make its dated gameplay stick out even more.

And PCMag's 3.5/5 score from Zackery Cuevas feels like it's hard to recommend at full price, in spite of its undeniable quality:

Is The Last of Us Part I worth your money? Well, if you've never played The Last of Us and own a PS5, there's no better way to play it. It's one of the best-looking games on the system, and the story, presentation, and performances are as emotional, shocking, and heartbreaking as they were in the original. But if you've already experienced The Last of Us, you'll be returning to the same game as before, but with a next-gen facelift. And in that case, it's a difficult recommendation for $70.

Want to know all about the technical nitty gritty? We'd recommend checking out the Digital Foundry breakdown below.