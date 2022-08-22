Popular
Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 340 reads ·
Originally released for Playstation in 2013, beloved action-adventure game "The Last of Us" is receiving the TV treatment and is set to air in 2023.

"The Last of Us," created by Naughty Dog and Sony Computer Entertainment, saw a highly acclaimed sequel in 2020, and a remake of the original ("The Last of Us: Part I") will be available this fall. Here's what we know about the TV adaptation due to debut in early 2023.

  • Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, two people navigating a post-apocalyptic landscape. Nick Offerman plays Bill, another survivor of the apocalypse.
  • Other cast members include Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Nico Parker as Joel's daughter Sarah and Merle Dandridge as Marlene, the leader of a resistance movement.
  • The game's original composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, will compose the TV show's score.

