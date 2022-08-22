can't wait
HBO Teases Footage From 'The Last Of Us,' A TV Adaptation Of The Video Game, Starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey And Nick Offerman
The Lede
"The Last of Us," created by Naughty Dog and Sony Computer Entertainment, saw a highly acclaimed sequel in 2020, and a remake of the original ("The Last of Us: Part I") will be available this fall. Here's what we know about the TV adaptation due to debut in early 2023.
Key Details
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, two people navigating a post-apocalyptic landscape. Nick Offerman plays Bill, another survivor of the apocalypse.
- Other cast members include Gabriel Luna as Joel's brother Tommy, Nico Parker as Joel's daughter Sarah and Merle Dandridge as Marlene, the leader of a resistance movement.
- The game's original composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, will compose the TV show's score.