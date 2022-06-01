The Internet Reacts To A New Pokemon Named 'Lechonk'

There is a new video game coming out called "Pokemon Scarlet And Violet" for the Nintendo Switch. It is the newest sequel to the long-running RPG series, and the new trailer that came out today sparked a million takes, predominantly because it showcased some new species of Pokemon that the internet fell in love with. Here it is:

This November is going to be nothing but people posting their favorite Pokemon screenshots and clips online. If what today brought us was any indication, this game will sell a trillion copies and keep Pokemon as the highest grossing intellectual property in the history of mankind.

me and my lechonk pic.twitter.com/7upelgRhWY — 100T thwack (@THWACKIFY) June 1, 2022

If you eat a grass type pokemon are you eating meat or vegetables??? — Ash Parrish (@adashtra) June 1, 2022

Lechonk fanclub starting now pic.twitter.com/vK2JQQiYSk — Mabel (@NezzFinesse) June 1, 2022

regret to inform everyone that i am once again being unfairly maligned for my completely correct assertion that "normal" type pokemon should be changed to "meat" type pokemon — wren (@Faux_Wren) June 23, 2020

Lechonk appreciation tweet

RT if you are a true chonker pic.twitter.com/xiWadBogXO — IzzyTheBananaQueen🍌👑 (@banana_queen) June 1, 2022

I cannot wait for its evolution: Lethicc #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/zPbcWihscL — Orphe @ Xenoblade 3 Hundo Routing Plz halp... (@Orpheolus) June 1, 2022

What are you excited about in this new game? The four player co-op, the open-ended nature of the world and adventure, the campaign...okay you don't care at all, just post your love for Lechonk it's okay. You were already typing that out in the comments before you got to this paragraph anyways.