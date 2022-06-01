Popular
all hail lechonk

The Internet Reacts To A New Pokemon Named 'Lechonk'

964 reads | submitted by Jared Russo

We are here for all the memes and reactions to the latest trailer for "Pokemon Scarlet And Violet".

There is a new video game coming out called "Pokemon Scarlet And Violet" for the Nintendo Switch. It is the newest sequel to the long-running RPG series, and the new trailer that came out today sparked a million takes, predominantly because it showcased some new species of Pokemon that the internet fell in love with. Here it is:



This November is going to be nothing but people posting their favorite Pokemon screenshots and clips online. If what today brought us was any indication, this game will sell a trillion copies and keep Pokemon as the highest grossing intellectual property in the history of mankind.












What are you excited about in this new game? The four player co-op, the open-ended nature of the world and adventure, the campaign...okay you don't care at all, just post your love for Lechonk it's okay. You were already typing that out in the comments before you got to this paragraph anyways.

Comments

