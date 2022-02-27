I WANT TO BE THE VERY BEST
The Internet Reacts To 'Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet' With Copious Memes
In late 2022, the Nintendo Switch will receive two brand new Pokemon games: Scarlet and Violet. Set in a fictional new area based on Spain, you'll play as another child who strives to become the best that ever was. Nintendo and developer Game Freak announced the new games and gamers around the world had some terrific tweets about the new starters shown off. Meet Sprigatito, a grass cat, Fuecoco, a fire crocodile, and Quaxly, a water duck:
damn the new pokemon starters go kinda hard pic.twitter.com/uhdscHc2Tl— AZTROSIST🌈 (@aztrosist) February 27, 2022
I sure love the Pokemon Scarlet / Violet starters pic.twitter.com/zm9NX8vzGb— 🔞🎵Kohu, The Horny🎵🔞 (@GothSharkGF) February 27, 2022
We've been burned before. Please be careful people. #PokemonPresents #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/oYDebrTL6N— Purtle (@Purtle28) February 27, 2022
pokemon starters, i'm sorry but i just had to😔 pic.twitter.com/wQDThgcRJu— ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) February 27, 2022
Anyone who has played Bubble Bobble knows that Fuecoco is the long lost third brother of Bub and Bob. Therefore, Fuecoco is the best boy. pic.twitter.com/YCtKDjHU2Q— Mike Futter 🔜 GDC (@Futterish) February 27, 2022
The amount of Cat, Crocodile, Duck Pokémon the series has in general probably isn't coincidence.— Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 27, 2022
Pokémon Company likely tapped into market research and identified those as especially popular animals for the series.
when did pokemon become all joyous and happy? back in my day they suffered from anxiety and seasonal depression https://t.co/6LtSIiKsDe pic.twitter.com/qkctQAlyi5— manny (@mannyfidel) February 27, 2022
It was written in the stars pic.twitter.com/X2hyD2JAPo— TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) February 27, 2022
Yo new starters just dropped. #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/Yc6zqE9gFE— Upcomer (@Upcomer) February 27, 2022
Like this thing totally evolves into Dewey. pic.twitter.com/H27B0d9hpn— Nicholas “DeckTech” Weiss (@hsdecktech) February 27, 2022
