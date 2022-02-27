Trending
The Internet Reacts To 'Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet' With Copious Memes

Submitted by Jared Russo

The Pokémon Company and Game Freak announced the 9th generation of games in the series, here are all the details and reactions from around the web!

In late 2022, the Nintendo Switch will receive two brand new Pokemon games: Scarlet and Violet. Set in a fictional new area based on Spain, you'll play as another child who strives to become the best that ever was. Nintendo and developer Game Freak announced the new games and gamers around the world had some terrific tweets about the new starters shown off. Meet Sprigatito, a grass cat, Fuecoco, a fire crocodile, and Quaxly, a water duck:

