The 40 Best Video Game Code Names, Ranked

Video games are a lifelong obsession of mine, and I've been reading rumors of new consoles ever since my parents decided to get me gaming magazines. For some reason, while Nintendo or Sony or Microsoft or Sega makes new products in R&D, they give these things code names. Then, the trades find out about the code name, because either the company is too embarrassed about the name or the name isn't final.

And then the industry, and gamers, take that code name far beyond its original intention to conceal secrets.

So, I've collected all of the major code names for consoles, handhelds, peripherals, and anything inbetween since the Atari days of the '70s and '80s up until the latest generation kicked off in 2020. I did write about this topic many years ago, but not only are there new additions to the list, I've re-ranked everything from the first time I did this exercise on my personal blog.

All of the photos are from Evan Amos, who has graciously donated these images to the public domain

Bottom Of The List

Orbis is objectively the dumbest name anyone can come up with for anything. No idea what that means. The rest of this list is just very straightforward stuff, way too ridiculous, a bad acronym, or a made up word that makes no sense. Not great names, not cool code names, and some of these consoles are all time good! So weird that disconnect.

Dead last place at 40 - PlayStation 4: Orbis

39 - Game Boy Color: Color Game Boy (no seriously that was it)

38 - Any variant of the Nintendo DS Lite/DSi/DSiXL: Twilight, Usugata, Ultra Twilight

37 - Super Nintendo/Famicom: SFX

36 - Nintendo Entertainment System: Advanced Video System Prototype

35 - Xbox: MARZ (Microsoft Active Reality Zone), VERV (Virtual Entertainment and Reality Venture), TAC (Total Action Center), TS0 (Three Six Zero), CPG (Cyber Playground), DirectX-box

34 - Kinect: Project Natal

33 - Xbox One: Durango

32 - Sony PlayStation: PSX

31 - Xbox 360: Xenon

Top Thirty

Now we're getting into some of the cooler ones, albeit these are the weakest bunch, hence their placement in the middle. I don't know who Coleen is, but someone at Atari named the 800 after her! The Nitro, Citra, and Arc all sound neat but sound like middle school kids came up with them. Erebus? Cafe? Dot Matrix? Better than the ones above but not ideal for your console IMHO.

30 - Sega Genesis: Mark V

29 - Nintendo DS: Nitro, Iris

28 - Nintendo 3DS: Citra, Citrus, CTR

27 - Atari 800: Coleen

26 - Sony PlayStation Vita: NGP or Next Generation Portable

25 - Sony PlayStation Move: Arc

24 - Nintendo Game Boy: Dot Matrix Game

23 - Sony PlayStation 5: Erebus

22 - Sega Game Gear: Mercury

21 - Nintendo Wii U: Project Cafe

Top Twenty

Now we're getting to the good stuff; the planets, colors, people, projects, and karate-based names. Utopia Experience is so ridiculous but just a mouthful. Still don't know who Pam is but I hope she got paid well. Sony definitely had an obsession with the Matrix films, and Sega stopped using our solar system for inspiration and instead went to martial arts for their final console, the wonderfully named Dreamcast.

20 - Nintendo Virtual Boy: Virtual Utopia Experience

19 - Xbox Series X/S: Project Scarlet, Keystone

18 - Nintendo 64: Project Reality, Ultra 64

17 - Atari 5200: Pam

16 - Sega Saturn: Jupiter

15 - Sega 32X: Mars

14 - Sony PlayStation 4 Pro: Neo

13 - Nintendo Game Boy Advance: Atlantis

12 - Sega Nomad: Venus

11 - Sega Dreamcast: Katana, White Belt, Guppy, Black Belt, Shark, and Dural

The Top Ten

I love all of these code names for different reasons. They are the pinnacle of made up names for consoles, and in some cases the names would have been better than the actual name they went with!

10 - Atari 2600: Stella

9 - Nintendo Game Boy Micro: Oxygen

8 - Atari 400: Candy

7 - The unreleased Sega Mega Drive and 32X combo unit: Neptune

6 - Nintendo Switch: NX

5 - Xbox One X: Scorpio

4 - Sony PlayStation VR: Morpheus

3 - Nintendo GameCube: Dolphin, N2000

2 - Commodore Amiga 500: B52 Rock Lobster

1 - Nintendo Wii: Revolution

The Revolution is by far the best, number one with a bullet, no contest. It was revolutionary at the time to think about that console's design, the controller, and the vision for the future. It was a bold choice, Nintendo marketed that name aggressively, and they should have stuck with it instead of the Wii, because it ended up being an albatross for the company by the end of the Wii U's pitiful end.

What are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.