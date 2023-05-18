The Best Blizzard Entertainment Franchises, Ranked

We're mere weeks away from "Diablo IV" launching on June 6, 2023, so let's take a moment to appreciate the lengthy history of this beloved (and at times beleaguered) studio. Back in the early '90s, they went by the names Silicon & Synapse and Chaos Studios, but then became world-renowned as Blizzard Entertainment.

After changing hands multiple times (including a recent acquisition currently being held up by regulators), their reputation has been significantly damaged. However, there's still a massive collection of top-tier games to pick from, and we'd be fools not to celebrate some of their best work.

Have a particular Blizzard favorite that's not name-checked here? Give 'em some love in the comments.

5. 'The Lost Vikings'

Old heads know that "Lost Vikings" was an incredible experience back on the Super Nintendo long before Blizzard was associated primarily with PC games. And, strangely, it's nothing at all like their most well-known releases.

If you're not already familiar with this three-person puzzler or its sequel, both installments are included as part of the "Blizzard Arcade Collection." It's now easy to give them a go on modern hardware, so you have no excuse.

4. 'Overwatch'

Truly, this hero shooter is a roller coaster ride in every way. From the ashes of a failed MMORPG attempt, Blizzard took those assets and reworked them into a wildly successful multiplayer game that took the world by storm in 2016.

Unfortunately, things haven't been going great lately. An awkward move to free-to-play happened a few months back under the name "Overwatch 2," and the original was replaced outright. Arguably, it's more of a patch than a sequel, but that's just semantics.

Lots of the proposed player vs. environment (PVE) content that's been in the works for years has been canceled in the past week, so the current mood is pretty sour. Still, there's no debating the cultural impact of "Overwatch."

3. 'Warcraft'

In terms of spin-offs, "Warcraft" simply cannot be beat. Those original real-time strategy games are all-time bangers (even if the remaster of "Warcraft 3" was whiffed), "World of Warcraft" is still a money machine and "Hearthstone" had Digg's own Jared Russo in a trance for years.

Also, "Defense of the Ancients" (AKA "DotA") started out as a "Warcraft 3" mod that ended up creating a franchise that's probably even bigger than "Warcraft" now. Blizzard changed the face of multiplayer games completely, and they weren't even significantly involved in this instance, funny enough.

2. 'Diablo'

Those first two "Diablo" games defined how action RPGs would play for decades. Now, the influence goes well beyond that one genre. It's hard to imagine that the likes of "Borderlands" or "Destiny" would have ever existed if "Diablo" hadn't so clearly laid out the strategy for loot games.

However, the franchise has had some stinkers too. Last year's mobile-first "Diablo: Immortal" was a microtransaction hellscape, and the early days of "Diablo III" were an unstable mess. At least with "D3," they eventually cleaned it up into something excellent.

Will "Diablo IV" be a catastrophe too? We can't say for sure just yet, but at least the beta ended up being pretty neat.

1. 'StarCraft'

Not only did the original "StarCraft" completely outclass every other real-time strategy game at the time, it's at least partially responsible for making e-sports seem like a viable industry. It wasn't the only game in play for early e-sports, but it was arguably the most important in a number of markets.

"StarCraft II" ended up actually being a series of interconnected games released over six years in the 2010s that vastly expanded on the story and setting from the '90s. Unsurprisingly, it saw significant e-sports coverage too.

We're now seven years out from the last release, and things look grim for its future. We're unsure if we'll ever get another "StarCraft" game, but we'll always treasure the ones we do have.

