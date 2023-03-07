Popular
The Adorable Playdate Handheld Is Going Up In Price

Grant Brunner
The price is raising from $179 to $199 on April 7th, so now's a good time to buy.
The team at Panic are now in the uncomfortable position of having to increase the price of their niche hardware less than a year after launch. It's only going to cost an extra 20 bucks, but it's already a bit pricey considering the limitations. Still, if you've been on the fence about getting one, you'll have one month from today to lock in the current price of $179.

However, it's not all bad news today. They also announced a load of new titles for the Playdate Catalog, so you'll have plenty of options to chose from.

Keep in mind, they've shipped about 25,000 units to date, but you won't be able to get one right away. If you buy one today, it's still technically a "pre-order" since they estimate it won't arrive until late 2023.

