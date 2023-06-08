The Best Trailers And Moments From This Year's Summer Games Fest

Taking over for the now recently deceased E3 convention, journalist and dreammaker Geoff Keighley is back with another annual edition of Summer Games Fest, a tradeshow and live stream event that shows the future of gaming and video games-related entertainment.

Over a lengthy pre-show, several hours of streaming and many days of hype, we finally have some of the best trailers, interviews and reveals from the show.

'Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown'

This is a brand new entry in the series from Ubisoft.

'Mortal Kombat 1' with series co-creator Ed Boon

First ever gameplay reveal:

Interview:

Nic Cage showed up!

He's promoting "Dead by Daylight."

'Sonic Superstars'

A brand new Sonic game from Sega coming out this year.

'Lies of P'

The official release date trailer.

'Sandland'

World premiere from creator Akira Toriyama.

'Throne and Liberty'

World premiere from Amazon.

'Alan Wake 2' with co-creator Sam Lake

Gameplay reveal:

Interview:

John Carpenter made a game called 'Toxic Commando'

Director John Carpenter isn't just involved with movies anymore.

'Spider-Man 2' gets a release date

The game's director Bryan Intihar talks about this sequel.

'Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth'

The second part of this game comes in two discs in early 2024.