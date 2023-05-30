Is 'Street Fighter 6' Capcom's Best Entry Since The '90s? Here's What The Reviews Say

The "Street Fighter" franchise has dominated the discussion around fighting games since the early '90s, so it baffled many of us when 2016's "Street Fighter V" wasn't given the resources it needed to be a success. Seven years later, Capcom has returned with a much stronger release.

More than 80 reviews have been counted, and "Street Fighter 6" is sitting pretty with a "Mighty" 92/100 average score on OpenCritic. Considering the previous installment scored a 75/100, it's safe to say Capcom has brought this beloved series back to the absolute top.

With a new modern control scheme for beginners and a massive RPG mode to flesh out the release, "SF6" is looking like an incredible value at $60. Now, just a few days before the June 2 release, we're finally ready to dive into the critical takes.

It lives up to expectations of the series

"Street Fighter" games are always benchmark moments for the 2D fighting game genre, but "Street Fighter 6" feels extra special. The Drive System is an incredible addition to the fighting mechanics that gives you a veritable Swiss Army knife of options and meter-management decisions right from the start of every single round, the starting roster is the best "Street Fighter" has ever seen, its online netcode through three betas has been impeccable so far, and the number of smaller details that it nails right out of the gate is unprecedented.

[IGN]

It takes a lot to reinvent a 30-plus-year-old franchise while keeping step with tradition, and Capcom has succeeded admirably. Hopefully the still-to-come [monetization] schemes are reasonable (details hadn't been fully announced at the time of writing) and the netcode remains smooth, because the king of fighting games, "Street Fighter II Turbo," is on notice: here comes a new challenger.

[The Guardian]

World Tour mode is a bit wonky

I think one of the few parts of "Street Fighter 6" that left me wanting was the World Tour mode. This is the mode in which you put together a character avatar and take them on an adventure through a dedicated story, meeting the "Street Fighter" cast, convincing them to be your masters, and learning their moves to mix and match your own move set. It's an interesting idea on paper, and there are quite a few working elements in it. Where you start out with Luke's style, you eventually get Chun-Li's and more, all while dressing your character in clothing pieces and using items that boost their stats in things like punches, kicks, and special moves. When you want to level up, get information, or move the story forward, you can talk to or challenge people on the streets and fight them in typical "Street Fighter" style.

[Shacknews]

World Tour is sort of a three-star mode in a five-star game. Its foibles and eccentricities don’t drag the rest of the package down, however — as, honestly, I think the rest of it is plenty compelling without it. World Tour is arguably just a lovely bonus, and a great training tool for beginners. Even the experienced will likely get some joy out of it, which speaks to the cleverness of most of its design.

[VG247]

Welcoming to players new and old

All long-running games eventually have to figure out how to attract new players without disenchanting their fans. It's even tougher with fighting games, and especially one as old, beloved, and rich in history as "Street Fighter." "Street Fighter 6" has figured out how to cater to its massive following while still welcoming new players, and then providing both with the innovation of a surprisingly deep RPG on top of the core fighting game. Whether you've been mixing it up in those streets for decades or never even reeled off a single hadouken before, "Street Fighter 6" should be on your fight card. It's the new standard in fighting game excellence.

[Paste Magazine]

The fighting game community is one I've admired from afar for some time. A real outside looking in vibe. This time around though, things are different. "Street Fighter 6" is more accessible than ever, and with its Modern control layout it may just be the most accessible fighting game out there right now. A story mode that slowly but surely introduces to the various concepts of the genre paired with the usual tutorials and exercises sets even the biggest plebs (me) up for success.

[Stevivor]

TL;DR

"Street Fighter 6" is the biggest and most approachable package in the franchise to date, waiting for you with open, gentle arms.

[Polygon]

Between its cohesive aesthetic, the bounty of clever features, and crisp central gameplay, it's one of the most impressive entries the genre has seen in some time.

[Game Informer]

"Street Fighter 6" launches on June 2, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. And if you want talk about the characters that need to be added, check out our wishlist.

[Image: Capcom]