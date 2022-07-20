Is 'Stray' As Good — And As Cute — As The Hype Makes It Seem? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Stray," the adventure game with a cat protagonist developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, is out now for PS4, PS5 and PC. Is it any good? The short answer is yes — especially if you're a cat lover.

Here's what the critics had to say about its gameplay, art and furry frontman.

Premise

You play as an unnamed orange cat trying to return home after an ill-fated jump sends you plummeting into the sewers of a dilapidated cybercity. The androids that walk its neon-lit streets call it the Dead City, where they live among what appear to be relics of a once-human population. You team up with a small drone, B-12, that connects to a harness and can hack terminals, translate the language of the city’s robotic inhabitants and unlock clues called “memories” to learn more about what the hell happened to this place.

[Washington Post]

You play as a feline protagonist — nimble, curious, playful — transposed in a moment of bad luck to the labyrinthine, futuristic streets of Walled City 99. As a biological creature, your body is at odds with this cybercity and the robotic inhabitants that call it home. This, of course, turns out to be your strength, allowing you to move with a freedom that your mechanized counterparts otherwise lack.

[Vulture]

Gameplay

You run, you meow, you occasionally scratch a wall, and you jump.

[AV Club]

”Stray”’s zero-dialogue introduction suggests that players are in for an isolated experience, one where you—and your dedicated "meow" button—traverse an empty world with little response. Fortunately, the game changes up its scenery, and you eventually land (yes, on all fours) in a world with its own language and social norms.

[Ars Technica]

With more than a hint of 2012 survival game “Tokyo Jungle,” a cult hit that imagined animals running wild in an abandoned Tokyo, you traipse through a derelict moss-covered city with your feline friends. A swivel of the left analogue stick dictates direction while the right controls the camera. As you approach a suitable ledge, a button prompt flashes, allowing you to jump gracefully toward it. This is a streamlined, accessible approach to platforming, less reliant on timing and dexterity than that found in the “Mario” or “Tomb Raider” franchises, but which intends to make you “feel” more like a cat. You will never fluff a jump in “Stray”; you are always certain to land on (all four of) your feet.

[Vulture]

”Stray”’s gameplay is mostly comprised of platforming and puzzle-solving, as you explore a stunningly gorgeous city inhabited by robots. The catch? Playing as a cat fundamentally changes how objectives are tackled. For instance, the protagonist can jump much higher than a human, traverse narrow beams, and even fit into small spaces, leading to some wonderfully creative level design.

[Inverse]

B12’s most invaluable skill is something the cat clearly has no grasp of: language. The linear levels, the stages where you’re running for your life from flesh-eating one-eyed rodents, punctuate stress-free segments where you can explore a neighborhood of the city. B12 can talk to Companions; conversations fill in the blanks of “Stray”’s sci-fi canon, but also masquerade as instruction.

[Kotaku]

Art and atmosphere

The beautifully designed city you have to make your way through is bleak without feeling pessimistic, full of history to learn and charming robot citizens to chat with despite the fairly dystopian situation around them.

[IGN]

There is beautifully unsettling work in the composition of street scenes: Lighting, framing, and props align to evoke undeniably threatening auras. In deep subterranean areas beneath the city, BlueTwelve creates scenes that push into the realm of surrealist body horror — part Dali, part Cronenberg.

[Vulture]

You'll rely on your buddy [B-12] most once you reach a little oasis in amongst the mess where robots have made their home. This place thrums with life, even though there's none, with haphazard streets framed by neon signs that neatly reverse edgy cyberpunk connotations, bringing a healthy glow to an enclave robbed of sunlight.

[PC Gamer]

So often, hub areas in games feel like empty pit stops, set dressing for the ultimate—but ultimately banal—goal of increasing your attack stat by 0.05% or whatever. You could reduce them to a series of menus and not lose much. You could not do this to Stray, not without nixing what makes the game so special. Despite not featuring a single human, Stray’s city is one of the most human spaces I’ve ever traversed in a video game.

[Kotaku]

The cat stuff

To be clear: you’re not a magic cat, not a mutated sci-fi cat, not some kind of sentient super cat – just a normal, cute cat, albeit one that displays the sort of intelligent awareness we all like to pretend our own cats do when we aren’t looking. The simplicity of that concept works wonderfully, especially because the fact that you are a cat doesn’t actually matter all that much to the artificial people you interact with or the things you are asked to do.

[IGN]

Before you ask, yes, the cat freezes up and falls over when it’s first put in the harness, just like a real cat would. The developers took great pains to authentically capture all the cuteness and chaos of cats in its gameplay.

[Washington Post]

”Stray” is memorable for many reasons, but my favorite is its adoring treatment of cat behaviors. You can pull the triggers on the DualSense to scratch on the carpet, doors, and even electrical wires, just like a cat would. Or, you can snuggle up next to robots to give them some love, made even more adorable by the cat’s purring. (And yes, your controller vibrates during these sections.)

[Inverse]

You can push a beer bottle off a counter or topple a pile of meticulously stacked books. You can shred couches and carpets and closed doors with your claws. In one genuinely hilarious gag, you can get your head stuck in a paper bag. Tilt the thumbstick as you normally would to move, and you’ll instead head in a random direction. Mind, these aren’t just sight gags; they’re legitimate tools for making your way through Stray.

[Kotaku]

Can the cat die, and is it upsetting?

The answer to this question, without getting too deep into spoiler territory, is that they can — this is a video game with enemies and fail states, so you may see a cute kitty with the word “DEAD” printed over it in cyber-block letters if things go wrong. There are also a few instances in which the cat falls from somewhere high up and then limps for awhile, which might be affecting for you, especially given the quality of the game’s animation. But the violence in “Stray” is generally much more abstract than graphic, and beyond those two things, you should probably be in the clear.

[AV Club]

Critiques

Where a title such as acclaimed 2016 horror-adventure Inside posed similar questions of technology, control, and carnality in its environments before folding them into a cohesive thematic whole, the meatier elements of “Stray” mostly exist as set-dressing. There’s frustratingly little for players to sink their figurative teeth into beyond the act of exploration itself.

[Vulture]

Moving around as a cat isn’t always quite as fluid as I hoped it would be. It’s fun to scamper up air conditioners mounted to the sides of buildings or walk along railings, but you don’t actually have a dedicated jump button to do any of that with. Instead, you can press a button to hop to predetermined interactable spots automatically when prompted. That means the only difficulty associated with any of the platforming is wrestling the camera into the right position to hop to the spot you want, and you don’t exactly move with the nimbleness of a cat once you do.

[IGN]

To a degree, [the game’s] simplicity is a weakness, in that it feels as if there's room for “Stray” to stretch its systems and your skills a bit more, adding urgency to sequences of jumps, perhaps, or extra complexity to its puzzles.

[PC Gamer]

TL;DR

I went into Stray expecting a platformer about a cat. I did not expect a deeply profound meditation on what it means to be alive.

[Kotaku]

Developer BlueTwelve Studio is a master of its craft, both in its handling of “Stray”’s intuitive gameplay and its clever integration of realistic cat behaviors throughout. The result is a unique adventure, unlike any game you’ve played before.

[Inverse]

If you like cats (as I do), “Stray” should have you at "meow".

[PC Gamer]

