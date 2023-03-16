Steam's Spring Sale Is Here With Discounts On Games And The Steam Deck

If you have a halfway decent PC, Steam's Spring Sale is an excellent opportunity to stock up on games you've missed. And to celebrate the Deck's one year anniversary, you can even grab Valve's Steam Deck with a rare discount.

The festivities started today, March 16, and run through Thursday, March 23, until 1PM ET. So for the time being, let's look at what's worth picking up on the cheap.

10% Off Steam Deck

The baseline 64GB model is selling for a very reasonable $359.10 while the 256GB and 512GB models sell for $476.10 and $584.10, respectively. You won't be able to play every single game on Steam, but it supports a whole bunch of them right out of the box.

15% Off Dead Space

This ground-up remake of "Dead Space" made a big splash as one of this year's biggest releases. Now, you can snag it for just $50.99.

Steam Deck Verified.

20% Off Stray

This cyberpunk exploration "cat game" won over many hearts last year to make it an indie darling on top-ten lists. Right now, it's only $23.99.

Steam Deck Verified.

We're all very excited for "Cities: Skylines II." If you're not sure why the hype is so big around this city builder franchise, you can see for yourself since the OG is just $8.99.

Playable On Steam Deck.

"Elden Ring" was such a big deal that it made Digg's own Jared Russo's GOTY list multiple times last year. It was a big seller, so we know there are new "Soulslike" lovers out there looking for something to fill that hole. Well, FromSoftware's previous release is on sale for $29.99, so you have no excuse not to give it a try.

Steam Deck Verified.

75% Off Disco Elysium

"Disco Elysium" is my favorite game from the past decade, and it's not even that close. It's such a clever, intricate and funny experience that I'd recommend it to just about anyone who can tolerate the sadness and swearing. For $9.99, it's a no-brainer.

Steam Deck Verified.