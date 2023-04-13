Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

FINALLY

Watch Sony Unveil 20 Minutes Of New 'Final Fantasy XVI' Footage Live

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Watch Sony Unveil 20 Minutes Of New 'Final Fantasy XVI' Footage Live
Sony's big State of Play live stream promises lots of new details about this upcoming PS5 exclusive. Watch along with us here at 5PM Eastern.
·
·
·

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.


"Final Fantasy XVI" launches on June 22 for PS5.

Via Sony.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Gaming Stories