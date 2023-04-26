Is The Action-Focused 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

A few months before the pandemic hit, "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order" made a huge splash that changed part of the industry. This single-player story-driven game without any microtransactions did gangbusters for its publisher, and that actually changed the development direction for other games like the upcoming "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf." Now, the sequel is getting rave reviews as well.

With over 70 reviews, "Jedi: Survivor" has a "Mighty" average score of 86/100 on OpenCritic. That first game earned a "Strong" score of 82/100, so we fully expect this follow-up to deliver on the goods. And considering how much space it's going to take up on our limited drives, it darn well better.

Curious if you should jump in at launch or wait a bit? Here's what critics are saying:

Characters matter more

The cast I enjoyed so much in "Fallen Order" is back in full force to go through those motions, and this time Cameron Monaghan's Cal is not so easily outshined by the crew of the Mantis. His motivations are about more than simply fighting the Empire now: it's about whether he can live a life where he's something more than a resistance fighter, let go of his guilt, and find a home that's safe. His path after escaping Order 66 is contrasted against what could've been if he'd had different priorities and made different choices. That gives him a lot more character growth than he had as purely a traumatized fugitive learning to be a Jedi. His decisions have more weight to them, making him a much more realized protagonist this time around.

[IGN]

As Cal and Jedi Master Cere harden in the face of the injustices they fight against, other characters soften as they search for a safe haven in which to wait out the storm. The performance by Merrin actor Tina Ivlev is a particular highlight in a story that constantly plays to the strengths of its ensemble cast. Belly laughs are woven in alongside tragedy, but the mundanity of daily life is a potent refrain. As this universe moves away from "The Skywalker Saga," "Jedi: Survivor" sets itself up as a benchmark for what new "Star Wars" stories can look like.

[GamesRadar+]

The combat probably isn't going to win anyone over

At its worst, "Jedi: Survivor's" combat felt like a chore preventing me from enjoying the parts of the game I liked, which is to say, literally everything else. As a saving grace, however, Respawn places meditation spots — the game's equivalent of Dark Souls' bonfires — thoughtfully enough that you're never stuck doing a combat gauntlet and a boss fight back to back.

[Pollygon]

To massively simplify things, at "Sekiro's" end you have a demand for absolute precision and intention in how you play, at the expense of animation flourishes or forgiving targeting, with the goal of making you feel flimsy but deadly, a tiny, lethal ninja. At "God of War's" end it's about power: massive effects, auto-targeting enemies, and entire systems tuned for maximum satisfaction. "Jedi: Survivor," and "Fallen Order" before it, sit almost precisely between the two - again aiming to capture as broad a range as possible. Too broad.

[Eurogamer]

Waiting for a patch or two wouldn't be a terrible idea

Perhaps predictably, "Survivor" is less rock-solid on a technical level. It's important to note I was playing a review build of the game ahead of a day-one patch, and I imagine whatever problems that persist after that will eventually be smoothed over as well. Nevertheless, throughout my time with the PlayStation 5 version I experienced a routinely unstable frame rate, multiple crashes, and occasional glitchy tomfoolery (mostly the fun kind). I've heard each version has its own set of performance woes, but you'll have to seek out individual perspectives on that front. Overall though, after fiddling with my TV and settling the game to favor a solid 30fps over an unstable 60fps, things were fine far more often than not. A game this massive is gonna come with rough edges out of the gate, and it could have been a lot worse, at least on PS5.

[Kotaku]

At launch, the biggest deterrent to get the most out of "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" remains the performance on PlayStation 5 and other platforms. Stuttering upon entering new areas or a general sluggishness to traverse the Koboh landscape are frequent even on PS5's Performance Mode. The other notable issue is in general navigation throughout the environment. Many platforms and traversal points are often painted in a subtle white hue that gives players a rough idea of where to go next without holding the players' hand and doing all of the work for them.

[Wccftech]

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" launches on Aprill 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Watch the trailer: