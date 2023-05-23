Is 'Star Trek: Resurgence' The Utopian Space Future We Need? Here's What The Reviews Say

"Star Trek" has a long history in video games, and the sad reality is that we've had a lot more misses than hits. "Resurgence," though, is somewhere in the middle. With 13 reviews counted, it has a "fair" average score of 70/100 on OpenCritic. Considering that this is the first game out of Dramatic Labs since it rose from the ashes of Telltale Games, that could have been a whole lot worse. It feels like game from 2010 at times, but they've still got the story chops.

After Telltale Games blew up in 2018, most of those creators scattered to the winds, and now there are a number of Telltale-derived projects in the works. Heck, even the Telltale brand is back, and they'll be releasing their own sci-fi game adaptation of "The Expanse" alongside the team at Deck Nine. It'll be interesting later this year when we'll be able to compare the two games against each other directly.

In the meantime, here's what critics are saying about this narrative swing at the beloved sci-fi franchise.

It's clunky, but (mostly) gets the job done

If you're a "Star Trek" fan looking for a game that respects the series enough to get the details right, then as a Vulcan might say, "Resurgence" is the most logical choice. It has an intriguing narrative that takes the risk of having two protagonists and plenty of difficult choices for you to make. However, some of the overcomplicated mini-games and melodramatic cutscenes mar the last third of the game. While "Resurgence" isn't a technical marvel by any means, you don't need a lot of bells and whistles to tell a decent story. And I'm willing to settle for that.

[Shacknews]

It's a real shame. The narrative does an incredible job of setting up epic space battles and dramatic confrontations with enemies, but the execution of these encounters feels hokie and flat. There were multiple cinematic moments in space that reminded me of the early 3D art made in the 90s — overly processed and egregiously lit — coming together to form a vibrant smorgasbord with no substance. These set pieces really could have been amazing if the time wasted on long useless "exploration" areas had been redirected into them instead.

[We Got This Covered]

You've got to think fast

You'll have to make these choices quickly, too, because you're on a timer. Sometimes it's fast and sometimes it's slow, but you have to respond — or not, but choosing not to decide is a choice in and of itself. I never felt rushed during big moments, but I knew I had to be decisive — and so did the characters I was controlling. The timer was fast enough to make me think on my feet but not so overwhelming that I felt paralyzed by indecision.

[IGN]

Along with saving the galaxy, there are several interpersonal challenges Jara and Carter must overcome. Jara has the unenviable task of winning over her crewmates and choosing who lives, dies and gets promoted. Meanwhile, Carter gets to decide if he's going to shoot his girlfriend, put his best friend in the line of fire (several times) and make the good old Telltale-like choice of "Do I bother saving this person?" Standard "Trek" storytelling, then. Big decisions crop up everywhere, whether it's during a shootout or a meeting of bridge officers. In the corner, a little box with a character's face will glow grey, red or green to indicate whether they like what you said or not, and you can follow your choices from the main menu.

[PC Gamer]

It's made with '80s and '90s fans in mind

The world state, should you need a refresher, is thus: the Enterprise E took a pasting off Tom Hardy about a year ago, Data is dead, and Riker is captain of the Titan. Also every Alpha Quadrant power is still licking its wounds from the Dominion War, but that doesn't really get a mention. The things that do get mentioned may surprise you, though, because without getting spoilery, the Big Bad of this game is a fairly deep cut from an early episode of "The Next Generation."

[VG247]

Like that golden "DS9"/"Voyager" era of "Star Trek," "Resurgence" focuses on what makes the franchise great. The game spends far more time on interpersonal relationships, diplomacy, and "teching the tech" than it does on space battles and phaser fights — though those elements do come into play as well. But science and discovery are the driving force here, with conflict only taking place to clear the way for more intellectual pursuits.

[Gaming Nexus]

TL;DR

The resulting work has left me envigorated and enthusiastic that the developer can revisit the crew of the Resolute sooner rather than later, continuing to explore the final frontier.

[Stevivor]

"Star Trek: Resurgence" goes boldly, but the refit Resolute’s shakedown cruise can be a bumpy one.

[RPG Site]

Watch the trailer:

"Star Trek: Resurgence" is available now on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

