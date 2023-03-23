Popular
'Sonic Origins Plus' Brings A New Playable Character To Classic 'Sonic' Games

Grant Brunner
'Sonic Origins Plus' Brings A New Playable Character To Classic 'Sonic' Games
This addition to the widescreen remasters of the four big Genesis and Sega CD "Sonic" games gives us Amy as a playable character. Plus, 12 Game Gear games are being added for funsies.
"Sonic Origins Plus" is scheduled for a June 23 release on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC.

