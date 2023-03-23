BLUE BLUR
'Sonic Origins Plus' Brings A New Playable Character To Classic 'Sonic' Games
"Sonic Origins Plus" is scheduled for a June 23 release on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC.
Via IGN.
