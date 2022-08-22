'Saints Row' Is Loud And Goofy, But Is That Enough?

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

2013's "Saints Row IV" transformed the series from an light-hearted GTA-like to a full-on sci-fi super hero game. Unwilling to lean even further into space travel and "The Matrix," 2022's "Saints Row" reboot is still wacky, but returns to the more straight-forward style of yore.

OpenCritic has collected over 70 reviews, and the game has a somewhat disappointing average score of 65/100. Considering that the PS4/Xbox One version of "Saints Row IV" earned an average of 75/100, the folks at Volition must be pretty bummed out right now.

In their IGN review, Tristan Ogilvie gave it a mediocre 6/10:

For a game that gives us so much freedom to be exactly who we want to be via its superb customisation options, it’s odd that Saints Row itself struggles to forge its own identity when it comes to the types of wanton criminal activities it makes available to us. There’s definitely no shortage of shallow shoot ‘em up thrills to be had here, but it’s a very familiar and uninspired brand of sandbox fun that’s unlikely to wow anybody who’s played a Saints Row game before, much less a GTA.

Stacey Henley at The Gamer ended up with a relatively brutal 3/5:

For all my issues with Saints Row, I keep telling myself 'at least it's fun, and the reason people play these games is not for the characters, or the story, or the weak social viewpoint the game puts forward, but the fun'. It's become a mantra. Like a little train going up a mountain: At least it's fun. at least it's fun, at least it's fun. The further I got through the game, the less I felt that was true.

On the more positive side, Andrew Reiner at Game Informer gave the game an 8.5/10:

It may not push your new hardware to the limit and is a little rough around the edges, but the latest Saints Row is everything it needs to be, delivering a wonderful comedic experience with plenty of depth. While a little irritating, I was never bored and wanted to see where my team’s goofy antics would take them next. The payoffs are often worth the time investment, and just veering off the beaten path pays dividends. I’m glad the Saints are back, hopefully for another long haul.

Alyssa Mercante at Games Radar had a very rough time with crashes and bugs, and ended up giving it a 3/5:

A main campaign mission, Idol Threat, required me to reload and restart it five times in order to get through it. At first, my entire game crashed two-thirds of the way through the mission, then I couldn't take out any weapons, then my wingsuit refused to deploy.

Vikki Blake reviewed the game for Eurogamer, and ended up having a good time, so your mileage may vary: