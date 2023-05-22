The Most Ridiculous Gear Made For PC Gaming, Ranked

Because there isn't a single company gatekeeping access to the platform, the personal computer has featured some of the most ridiculous gear ever imagined. Just keep adding more buttons, screens and sensors, and you'll eventually get the ultimate PC gaming rig, right? RIGHT?!

The list of odd and outlandish accessories on PC is infinitely long, so if you have a favorite peripheral that didn't make the cut, just shout it out in the comment section below. Now, here are my personal picks for PC preposterousness.

MMO Mice

How many buttons should a mouse have? Two? Three? Some MMO mice offer dozens of programmable buttons to allow you to rotate through all of your powers in games like "World of Warcraft" without ever having to move off of WASD or your mouse.

If you're doing high-end raiding with extremely high expectations, these hydra-esque mice might make sense, but they are loathsome in almost every other context. I don't want to accidentally start typing garbage if I'm slightly overzealous on a mouse movement, okay?

Racing Sim Rigs

Believe me, I understand the appeal of a nice setup to make racing games feel a bit more real, but this segment of the game accessory market quickly becomes unhinged. You start off simply with a wheel and some pedals, but before you know it, you're getting a multi-monitor stand, TrackIR head tracking, realistic cockpits and you might as well have a whole dang F1 car in your basement.

VR Setups

We have two VR true-believers on staff at Digg, including me, but there's no denying that VR headsets and adjacent accessories fall into the "ridiculous" category. They often cost hundreds-if-not-thousands of dollars for the high-end setups, and that doesn't include the expensive PC you need to properly power them.

Even when you have a beefy PC and the top-of-the-line VR gear, you're still only getting access to a paltry selection of games. AAA releases like "Half-Life: Alyx" are few and far between, so you're mostly left with shooting galleries, tech demos and hanging out with Mark Zuckerberg in the empty metaverse. There's so much promise there, but the real-world experience right now is dire.

Space Orb 360

This monstrosity might seem like an obvious flop to us sitting pretty in 2023, but it came out in the mid-1990s when we still hadn't figured out the best way to deal with three dimensions in gaming. Heck, even control schemes using a boring ol' mouse and keyboard were wonky and bespoke for every game. WASD? You wish!

Maneuvering with a stress ball didn't end up working out in the long run, but it's not entirely out of left field. Track ball controllers were relatively common in early arcades, and even mice alternatives flirted with the idea. It's a concept that's almost certainly gone for good, but we still love the gumption it took to make big swings in the '90s.

Azeron Gaming Keypad

These one-handed keyboard replacements look absolutely goofy, and their value is questionable for most folks. However, it's important to remember that many accessories are secretly developed with disabled folks in mind, and then marketed as a mass-market device for business reasons. If you have limited mobility or repetitive-stress injuries in one of your hands, keeping all of your most-used keys handy is probably pretty useful. It's ridiculous looking, but we get why it's nice to have as an option.

[Image: Azeron]