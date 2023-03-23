FOUR BIOHAZARDS IN A ROW
Can't Wait For 'Resident Evil 4?' The First 17 Minutes Will Tide You Over
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
"Resident Evil 4" remake launches Friday, March 24.
Via IGN.
FOUR BIOHAZARDS IN A ROW
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
"Resident Evil 4" remake launches Friday, March 24.
Via IGN.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.