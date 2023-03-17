Capcom Remade 'Resident Evil 4.' Can It Live Up To The 2005 Original? Here's What The Reviews Say

Capcom started a trend years ago by remaking, from the ground up, "Resident Evil 2." After doing the third game, many wondered if they would do the same for 4, the best game in the series. Many here at Digg personally did not think the original "RE4" needed a reimagining, but from what the critics are saying about this new game, we are beyond excited. "Resident Evil 4 Remake" comes out on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation 4 and 5, PC and Xbox Series S/X.

The premise (if you didn't play the original)

The story remains largely the same as the original, with a few tweaks here and there. In the six years since Leon Kennedy survived the events of "Resident Evil 2" in Raccoon City, he has become a highly skilled US government agent. When the president’s daughter Ashley is kidnapped by a mysterious cult, it’s up to Leon to travel to a remote Spanish village to try to rescue her. As he faces overwhelming odds, he receives help from his off-site contact Ingrid Hunnigan, Dr. Luis Sera who has firsthand knowledge of the latest bioweapons, and an old acquaintance from Leon’s past. The game’s silly sense of humor is still present, mainly thanks to Leon’s cheesy quips, but there is a darker tone that helps raise the tension and emotional investment.

[Easy Allies]

"Resident Evil 4 Remake" has finally caught up with Leon. Just as the "Resi 4" protagonist is all grown up when we first see him in the 2005 original, Capcom has finally made a game that reflects how much he's matured – but that doesn’t mean the camp nature of the original cult classic is lost; it’s merely evolved to be more in line with the series’ tone. The original "Resident Evil 4" nudged the series down a more action-oriented path, and after teasing the less horror-driven route for a while, it was with the original game that Capcom got the blend between action and survival horror just right.

[VG247]

Upgrades to the gameplay (like moving and shooting at the same time now)

Not unlike the recent "Metroid Prime Remastered," this "Resident Evil 4" remake plays like a 2023 game. Luxuries like simultaneous twin-stick movement and targeting mean that you can cautiously back away while still keeping your gun trained on the advancing hordes, or side-step out of the way of an incoming crossbow bolt without having to remove your eye from the scope of your rifle. This newfound freedom of movement makes you better equipped to really make the most of the immensely satisfying area-specific damage effects; blowing kneecaps out to expose an enemy to a melee finisher, blasting sticks of dynamite held in the hands of attackers before they have a chance to throw them, or simply reveling in some of the grisliest headshots in the history of video game shotguns.

[IGN]

While most of the characters, bosses, and locations are largely the same there are some changes. The biggest probably being a new degrading knife system where your blade takes damage and can eventually break. Parrying blows and attacking stunned enemies has the least impact, while using it to get out of being grabbed can see chunks drop off the durability. Once it's gone you lose those abilities until you can get it repaired or find a new one. It's an interesting idea but negated somewhat by the ease with which you can repair it every time you visit the merchant. It's a panic, initially, to see your knife slowly falling apart or to lose it completely, but once you realize you can just keep fixing it, that soon passes.

[Games Radar]

In the original version, Leon would need to plant himself and stand still before shooting. It was a remnant of old "Resident Evil" games that seeped into the sequel’s DNA. That’s no longer the case here, as Leon can freely run and shoot now. That change alone makes gunplay much more exciting. The opening village shootout, for instance, is a more tense experience that had me trying to pick off waves of villagers while moving backward, hoping that I could clear them out before helplessly squeezing myself into a corner. Weapons can be switched very quickly too, which makes it easy to adapt to the changing power dynamics on the fly. If I ever backed into a wall, I could swap to my shotgun in an instant and deliver a desperation blast to cut my way back out.

[Digital Trends]

Updating the story and cutscenes did not change the iconic goofy, cheesy, corny tone

Those concerned this added layer of humanity has changed Leon's iconic action hero cheesiness shouldn't worry, as Leon is still an absolute one-liner cornball. In fact, this aspect of his character has been turned up a notch. Through the chaos of blood-soaked battles where he faces down crowds of the parasite-infected Ganados, Leon still takes the time to toss out memorable one-liners. And it's not just for banter, as these moments are used to ease the nerve-wracking tension of fighting off villagers by cutting through it with some much-needed levity. Narrowly surviving each encounter feels like a relief, but when Leon throws in a casual "bill me for the repairs later" quip after shooting a lantern that erupts into flames, it almost feels defiantly triumphant.

[Gamespot]

From the top down, the game is in on the joke. The dialogue has been re-written, sure, but largely in service of improving it. And this level of respect, a plan to honor what came before and embrace what it’s trying to do, is everywhere. In the original, for example, the jacketed merchant with a penchant for snark rewarded players for tracking down blue medallions that arbitrarily hung throughout the game. In the remake, this has become a whole series of side quests involving blue medallions, hunting and selling snakes, killing special one-off enemies, and more. The writing is really funny, too, and pokes fun at their strange presence.

[Vice]

Capcom also beefed up the backstory and motivations of other characters in "RE4 Remake." New documents and files from the villagers and others make them more sympathetic. In turn, the bosses who took advantage of those people feel even more evil than originally depicted. These compelling characters made for a more emotional playing experience, unlike the original, where they came off as campy and hokey.

[CNET]

This game looks gorgeous

From a visual and level design perspective, the "Resident Evil 4" remake knows precisely when to be nostalgic and when to be fresh. As a lifelong fan of the original, seeing some of my favorite levels and combat arenas recreated 1:1 on the PlayStation 5 was novel and fun. That the next room might be a complete remix or reinvention of a different area, however, kept me on my toes, as if I knew the subject of the painting, but all the details were in new colors. Nevertheless, I welcomed every new addition as much as I did the old standbys.

[Game Informer]

This is, of course, thanks in no small part to the fact that video games have enjoyed a huge graphical leap since 2005. The villagers’ animations look more realistic now, Las Plagas tendrils look absolutely terrifying, and the gore is even more unsettling. Beautiful lighting effects also really help to set the scene and emphasize the creepy, brainwashy cult ambiance of the entire game.

[Twinfinite]

TL;DR

When "Resident Evil 4" first came out, it was a game unlike anything Capcom had made before. And it turns out that, almost 20 years later, it’s still as refreshing as ever — even if it’s yet another remake.

[The Verge]

Let’s get this out of the way, first and foremost: "Resident Evil 4" (2023) is an excellent video game.

[AV Club]

The "Resident Evil 4" remake pulls off the same great trick.

[Polygon]

