What Do Critics Think Of Sony's New $550 PlayStation VR2? Here's What The Reviews Say

The Sony PlayStation VR2, its controllers and games, are about to be released worldwide soon, and the reviews are in: it's an impressive, yet expensive, piece of hardware that's worth owning once more games come out.

This is the second crack at a virtual reality rig from Sony. The company released its PSVR1 device, back in 2016, for the PlayStation 4. Since then, competition for VR headsets and rigs has grown. Now players have several options to consider, including devices like the Meta Quest 2, the Varjo Aero, the HTC Vive and Valve Index. The PSVR2 releases on February 22 and costs $549.99 in the US. Here's what the reviews say about it.

The price is a lot to ask for

If you don’t have a PS5 (and don’t have much interest in the system’s flat-screen titles), the PSVR2 becomes a harder sell. At that point, you’re paying over $1,000 for access to a platform that starts with a much smaller library of games and exclusives than competing VR options. Given Sony’s general on-and-off interest in VR, it’s far from a sure thing that Sony will invest the resources to materially change that equation in the months ahead.

[Ars Technica]

Let's be clear though. Starting at £529/$549/€599 and with limited availability, PSVR2 is not a casual purchase. It ships in a sizeable box and within you'll find the headset, two Sense controllers and an accessories box. If you're coming from the original PSVR, the first thing you'll notice is the drastic reduction in complexity. There's no breakout box or pass-through to worry about - the headset has a single lengthy USB-C cable and that's really all you'll need.

[Eurogamer]

It all comes down to the games

The PlayStation VR2’s launch lineup continues to grow ahead of release – at the time of publishing there are 42 games available on launch day, which is a big number. But when you take a closer look at the game’s coming, only three are true PlayStation exclusives: Horizon: Call of the Mountain, as well as free VR modes coming to Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village.

[IGN]

It's a bummer that all the existing PSVR games from the last seven years aren't automatically backward-compatible, though. Without an update, you can't play them on PSVR 2 at all; blame this on the new hardware using different controllers and tracking technology, perhaps. Some games are getting PSVR 2 updates, many of them are charging extra for the new version, but I hope more follow. There are tons of original PSVR exclusives (Super Stardust, Wipeout, Blood and Truth, Paper Beast) that are being left behind. It's also a shame that original PSVR owners don't get a reward for their commitment, and instead are being made to repurchase so many games. After all, the PS5 can play PS4 games. The PSVR 2 should have found a way to figure this out.

[CNET]

At least the hardware is great

The PSVR 2 is remarkably comfortable, too. It doesn’t quite reach the heights of the original PSVR, whose lightweight visor design was so successful it’s been repeatedly copied and even licensed by rivals, but you still get the comfy padded halo with its clicky twist-to-tighten dial. The big silicone eyebox keeps extraneous light out, even around your nose, and easily detaches for cleaning. Like the PS5’s controller, the padding on your forehead and the nape of your neck now contains thousands of tiny PlayStation symbols for added grip.

[The Verge]

There are some brilliant little product design features on the PSVR 2 that, when you read about, don't seem like a big deal, but make a difference when using the headset on a day-to-day basis. One such example is the headphones that are included with the headset, which plug into the band and have a thin plastic body that contours around the band so that it doesn't even look like a separate piece until the ends, where a small stretch of wire and in-ear headphones dangle. On either side of the band are two indents that you can push the headphones into to safely hold them in place, like little finger traps. It's easy to put the headphones in, take them out, and store them without removing the headset.

[Gamespot]

The controllers aren't the best

The Sense aren’t the best VR controllers I’ve ever used, lacking the quality feel of Valve Index’s pair. But they certainly get the job done. Motion accuracy is pinpoint, and the circular design ensures you’ll be able to pull off more specific motions with ease.

[Tech Radar]

[Digital Foundry]

TL;DR

Yes, PSVR 2 has tons of potential — but right now, that’s about it.

[Polygon]

Worth its weight in gold in the not-too-distant future.

[Games Radar]

If we keep getting big, higher budgets games... I think this could be a really good showcase for PSVR2.

[Giant Bomb]

Watch the trailer: