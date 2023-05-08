Popular
Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via pushsquare.com
Sony Might Have Lined Up PS5 Exclusivity For 'Metal Gear' And 'Silent Hill'
During the pandemic, Konami seemingly woke up and remembered they have valuable video game IP that's ripe for exploitation.
The Lede

Konami had previously announced a swath of Silent Hill games being made for modern hardware and this current rumor has their biggest franchises launching exclusively on PS5 and PC. Metal Gear, Silent Hill and Castlevania have been name-checked by Windows Central's Jez Corden as being part of a rumored Sony deal.

Key Details

  • A full-on remake of "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater" has been making the rounds for years, and that might just be shown off during Sony's not-E3 showcase in the coming weeks.
  • "Castlevania," interestingly, is the weakest part of the rumor here. Even if the Sony deal is real, Konami's popular vampire franchise might not be part of it.

