Are Pokémon's Ninth-Gen Games, 'Scarlet' And 'Violet' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

No media, entertainment or artistic intellectual property has made more money in the history of civilization than the Pokemon franchise. Every game released sells millions of units, despite any negative critical reception, or word of mouth, so these reviews might tip some people over the fence. A very large majority of you have already pre-ordered the game on your Switch and are now just rubber necking to see what the press had to say about the game.

The Paldea region is vast, and players will use Legendary Pokemon Koraidon (Scarlet) or Miraidon (Violet) to get around. These motorcycle-like Pokemon are upgraded throughout the game, allowing them to glide through the sky and surf through the water. It’s a nifty way to get around, and there are several hidden items and interactions only accessible by using the ride Pokemon. There are absolutely no strings attached to the freedom to explore, either. Scarlet and Violet feature three storylines: Victory Road, Starfall Street, and Path of Legends. Victory Road is the most familiar path, with players taking on eight Gyms scattered throughout the region. Starfall Street centers on thwarting Team Star, which has been causing trouble around campus. Lastly, Path of Legends sees the player hunting down mysterious Titan Pokemon and learning more about Paldea’s past.

[Shack News — 7/10]

Tragically, beneath the shonky surface, Scarlet/Violet’s game loop is the most compelling Pokémon’s been in decades. With the freedom of a gigantic world map to be explored, Scarlet and Violet come closest yet to capturing the spirit of a true globetrotting adventure. To fit Paldea’s new free-form mould, you can now follow three different quest paths: gym badges (Victory Road), base-clearing (Starfall Street), and defeating giant Pokémon (Path of Legends). The Victory Road path is a classic gym-challenging romp, and the most enjoyable. Another questline rewards your sentient motorbike Pokémon (yes, really) with new acrobatic abilities. While not every mission is a winner, the flexibility of this new approach is welcome, and the sheer variety of quests and beckoning digital distractions creates a satisfying checklist of Pokédex-filling busywork. It makes Scarlet and Violet the perfect handheld companion for half-watching a TV show.

[The Guardian — 3/5]

For example, I tried seeking the higher-level gyms first, wanting to test the game's biggest USP, but even after grinding up EXP to match them, I realized the mistake I'd made. There's no reward for doing them out of order (even Pokemon obedience is tracked by the number of badges you have, not the highest badge) so taking out the powerhouse bosses first only resulted in a disappointing de-escalation as I then wiped the floor with the lesser leaders I'd skipped past. The idea that you can take on tougher challenges earlier doesn't really mean much when there's no real reward for doing so, beyond an unsatisfying difficulty curve. Beyond all that, my main objection to the open world is its aimlessness and notable lack of stakes.

[Games Radar — 3/5]

Unfortunately, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's exploration also reveals one of its difficulties - the game simply struggles to keep up with itself in spots. There's a lot of pop-in loading and some framerate drops in hectic moments, and we experienced a few crashes during play, though these were very rare. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's auto-save functionality is very good and made sure to make those rare crashes much less frustrating, but it's worth keeping an eye out.

[Screen Rant — 4.5/5]

We saw a lot of this in Legends Arceus, where you’d see a Pokemon flapping its wings off in the distance at like 5fps. It took you out of it a bit, but it wasn’t so bad. Stuff was far away. It’s a common technique; the problem is that Scarlet & Violet use it poorly. Here, this can happen alarmingly close to the screen. Probably the maddest instance you can see is the classroom at school, where kids sitting one or two desks back are swinging their legs back and forth or resting their head on their hand, swaying this way and that looking like a damn slide show. These characters are practically in the foreground. This stuff is present out in the open world, and it really makes an otherwise pretty good looking and polished game feel cheaper than it is. Then there’s just the usual sort of open-world jankiness. Part of the appeal of the open world is next to no load screens or transitions; there’s transitions entering and exiting gyms and the odd cutscene, but that’s about it. Sometimes, this means that less is more, like removing shop interiors in favor of just having ‘entering’ a shop pop open a menu. It’s a loss, but in context it streamlines everything and works tremendously well.

[VG247 — 4/5]

Unfortunately, it’s clear that making that all fit on the Switch was a tough task. Mostly this is apparent in the visuals. I experienced plenty of weird glitches, like pokémon stuck in walls or camera angles that made it impossible to see in battle. And while the main characters and pokémon all look fine, the things around them often look terrible. You’ll see characters animate like a slideshow in the background and spot muddy textures that look like they belong to the PS2 era. There are jagged edges, lots of pop-in issues, and locations that are supposed to be big, bustling cities but instead feel empty. I also found the menus frequently slow, which is frustrating in a game where you spend a lot of time in those menus.

[The Verge]

I just wish this region was the beautiful, expansive, Pokémon-stuffed Paldea the artists and designers clearly envisioned and tried to present to me, and not the slow-moving, muddled, oddly-lit Paldea I’ve been chugging my way through for the last week.

[IGN]

Again, I'm overall positive about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and I'm excited about the future of the franchise thanks to this game. However, the format still requires fine-tuning, and Game Freak has a long way to go to prove it can create technically proficient open-world games on Switch.

[Game Informer]

While undercooked presentation and visual issues hold the games back, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still the best mainline Pokemon games in years.

[Gamespot — 8/10]

I do leave Scarlet & Violet with a lot of excitement for the future, but even still: It’s a strange phenomenon to watch a series enter a new generation while still grappling with its identity as a whole. Pokémon Legends: Arceus, for all of its strengths, was a piece of sand in the microchip of Pokémon’s near-annual machine. But it showed so much promise in its fluid exploration, intuitive capturing, and unified systems. To see Scarlet and Violet fall behind, 10 months later, is more than a little disappointing.

[Polygon]

