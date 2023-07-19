Is 'Pikmin 4' Worth Setting Down 'Zelda' To Play? Here's What The Reviews Say

Starting off over two decades ago on the Gamecube, "Pikmin" has always been a beacon of Nintendo's unique style and rejection of trend-hopping. You play as a cute little explorer, and you solve puzzles within the world by ordering around brightly-colored critters called pikmin.

With over 40 reviews logged, "Pikmin 4" has an average score of 88/100 on OpenCritic. Compared to the 85/100 average the last installment got, it's clear that the franchise still has plenty of energy left.

"Pikmin 4" launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Friday, July 21, 2023. Now, let's explore exactly what the critics have to say about it, and then download the demo to see if this is really day-one material.

It's a bit easy, but damn is it charming

Like the three wonderfully weird mainline games before it, "Pikmin 4" has once again captured my heart with its charming creatures that fearlessly follow commands regardless of their own well-being. The difficulty leans a bit too much toward the easy side, but all-new features like ability upgrades, a pair of new Pikmin, and our loyal sidekick Oatchi add some variety to the traditional gameplay by offering options other than the grab-and-throw Pikmin formula of the past. Coupled with the largest number of enemies to battle, treasures to collect, and awesome post-game content that incorporates some great callbacks to the earlier games, I'm left with not just a positive outlook on Pikmin 4, but the direction the series is heading as a whole.

[IGN]

"Pikmin 4" fills itself and your time with a rich array of things to do, things to find, goals to chase and places to explore. It may start slow, but when it all comes together, it really does sing. It preserves the series' oddities — it doubles down on them in some regards - and yet opens the series up in a way Pikmin has never managed previously.

[Eurogamer]

The game suffers a bit when it pushes the player

It sounds like a paradox, but the game is fun when it's either focused entirely on exploration and puzzle-solving, or when it gives you a restricted goal with a set time limit. Early on, "Pikmin 4" keeps its combat and puzzle-solving largely separate; when it brings them together, both halves of the game suffer.

[Polygon]

I didn't struggle too much in either type, but I did sometimes have to retry after just barely running out of time. "Pikmin 4" is so centered around taking things at your own pace, it's strange having a game type that serves the exact opposite purpose.

[GameSpot]

The vibes are immaculate

The "Pikmin" series loves to play with scale, and that continues here. With the closer camera angle, "Pikmin 4's" adventures feel even more intimate in these richly detailed natural settings. "Pikmin 4" is an absolutely gorgeous release that captures the mundane beauty of "treasures" like a pile of grapes on the beach or a child's lost toy caught in a spider's web. If not for the time limit, I could spend hours marveling at this ant's-eye view of the natural world, with its calming gentle music and ambient noises.

[PCMag]

Pikmin 4 is also teeming with personality and if anything, is a peaceful game to play. I often played in bed at night and the general gameplay is incredibly relaxing. It actually put me to sleep at times. The wonderful sound effects of the world around me felt calming. Birds chirping and water flowing in the stages added to the world. Not to mention the Pikmin sounds all make the experience even more tranquil. I feel like Nintendo should release a Pikmin Sleep Soundtrack and just have the various stage sounds and Pikmin going about their work.

[Glitched]

TL;DR

"Pikmin 4" is a stunning, cozy game and quality of life features like the addition of Oatchi help relieve any sources of stress.

[Silicon Era]

Despite the childish animation style, I believe that older players could find a lot of joy in "Pikmin 4," with more challenges than the likes of Nintendo's "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe."

[Trusted Reviews]

