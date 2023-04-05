Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

CRYSTAL PROBLEMS

'No Man's Sky' Gets New Update With Strange Corrupting Crystals Across The Galaxy

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
'No Man's Sky' Gets New Update With Strange Corrupting Crystals Across The Galaxy
Nearly seven years after its initial launch, this well-loved space exploration game is getting another hefty update with curious crystals, new items and VR improvements.

This update is available to everyone who owns "No Man's Sky" on any platform.

Via IGN.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Gaming Stories